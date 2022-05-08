Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 50.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 24,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 28.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 75.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 27.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.62.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,674. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

