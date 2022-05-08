Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 236 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 139,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,512,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,734,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,317,000 after buying an additional 75,083 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,815,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.66. 1,843,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,589. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $106.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

