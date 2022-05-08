Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 349 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2,055.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.50.

LFUS traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.07. 139,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,419. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.31 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.08.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

