Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 647 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.58. 565,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,795. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.77. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.98. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

