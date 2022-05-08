Dean Investment Associates LLC Takes Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Johnson Outdoors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $1,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:JOUT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,485. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.38. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $143.02. The stock has a market cap of $764.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.