DeepBrain Chain Market Cap Reaches $5.40 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and $126,781.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 1,973,618.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00273718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00012023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,559.92 or 1.00035247 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00189581 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

