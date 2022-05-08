DeFi Yield Protocol Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $422,993.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,732,684.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.47 or 0.00383863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00188066 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.61 or 0.00557868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00038913 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,282.66 or 1.89135387 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,856,281 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

