DeGate One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.66 Million (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, DeGate has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a total market cap of $12.05 million and $3.66 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeGate alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 497,539.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00068377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00182812 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.94 or 0.00535146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00039048 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,824.93 or 1.98083707 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,547,313 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.