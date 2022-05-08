DeltaChain Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00246103 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003808 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $680.95 or 0.01988731 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.71 or 0.00787682 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000441 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.