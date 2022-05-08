DerivaDAO 1-Day Volume Hits $700,612.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00005491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $49.33 million and $700,612.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,485,687% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00344699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00193498 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.61 or 0.00553632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00039216 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,538.89 or 1.93267740 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.