Dero Reaches Market Cap of $131.40 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Dero has a market capitalization of $131.40 million and approximately $400,293.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $10.52 or 0.00030783 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,191.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.56 or 0.07383691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00276892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.69 or 0.00777064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00015406 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.56 or 0.00645073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00078827 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,484,998 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

