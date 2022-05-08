Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Boosts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 116,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 114,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 49,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $138.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.30. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,481 shares of company stock worth $32,060,152. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

