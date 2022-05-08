Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 187 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.59.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $95.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.35.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,986,142. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.