Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 464 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 271.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in VMware were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $100.63 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.10 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.99.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

