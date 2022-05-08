Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $121,000 Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Alcoa were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

In related news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58.

Alcoa stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.34. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

