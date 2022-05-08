Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in APA were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in APA by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA opened at $44.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. APA’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Mizuho raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

