Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $61,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Illumina were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Illumina by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $249.05 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.03 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.77.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

