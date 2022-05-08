Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 519 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,296 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496,718 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $296,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $206,632,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 124,170 shares of company stock worth $5,441,455 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

