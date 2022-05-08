Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $113.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.90.

CVS stock opened at $100.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $132.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 31.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 44.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6,724.5% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

