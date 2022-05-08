Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $60.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus reduced their target price on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.76.

Shares of EBAY opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. eBay has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.00.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,861,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of eBay by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,575 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of eBay by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,372 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $381,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

