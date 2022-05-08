Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target to $45.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.38. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 21.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $43.41.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops bought 4,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in MP Materials by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in MP Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in MP Materials by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

