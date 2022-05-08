Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.68.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.32) to €7.00 ($7.37) in a report on Friday.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock remained flat at $$7.26 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 94,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.12. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 43.59% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

