Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($78.95) to €71.00 ($74.74) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($78.95) to €74.00 ($77.89) in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($62.11) to €54.00 ($56.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($68.42) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Shares of DPSGY opened at $41.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $72.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.89.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

