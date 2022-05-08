DigitalBits (XDB) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $201.71 million and $653,902.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000611 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.00245339 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004037 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016057 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.27 or 0.00450605 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000588 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 958,046,512 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

