Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $161.22 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.22% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $161,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,504 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,694,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.29 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.74.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

