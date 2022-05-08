Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $164.90 Million Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,926,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Integer worth $164,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 7,290.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $76.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

