Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,952 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,378,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.54% of Independent Bank Group worth $171,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,451,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,756,000 after purchasing an additional 57,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

IBTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $187,365.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,617.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $101,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,697 shares of company stock valued at $498,094 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBTX opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.82 and a 52 week high of $80.14.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

About Independent Bank Group (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.