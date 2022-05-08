Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) PT Lowered to GBX 315 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 370 ($4.62) to GBX 315 ($3.94) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.50) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.18) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.12) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 306 ($3.82) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 323 ($4.03) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 328.78 ($4.11).

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 236 ($2.95) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 279.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 231.10 ($2.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 319.40 ($3.99).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 15.10 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.93%.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.42), for a total value of £74,911.60 ($93,581.01).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

