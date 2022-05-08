DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Announces Earnings Results

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.25 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:BOOM traded up $4.11 on Friday, hitting $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 441,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,060. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $63.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.76.
In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
BOOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.
About DMC Global (Get Rating)
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.
