DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Announces Earnings Results

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.25 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BOOM traded up $4.11 on Friday, hitting $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 441,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,060. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $63.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.76.

Get DMC Global alerts:

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

About DMC Global (Get Rating)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.