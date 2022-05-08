Dogey-Inu (DINU) Hits One Day Volume of $680.00

Dogey-Inu (DINU) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, Dogey-Inu has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Dogey-Inu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dogey-Inu has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $680.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dogey-Inu alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,732,684.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.47 or 0.00383863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00188066 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.61 or 0.00557868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00038913 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,282.66 or 1.89135387 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Dogey-Inu Coin Profile

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 955,970,168,188,517 coins and its circulating supply is 434,543,992,398,645 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Dogey-Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogey-Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogey-Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogey-Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogey-Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.