Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Earnings Results

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dolby Laboratories updated its Q3 guidance to $0.54-0.69 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.27-3.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $71.54 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $104.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.31%.

DLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 100,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.