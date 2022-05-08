Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives C$10.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock traded down C$0.13 on Friday, reaching C$7.18. The company had a trading volume of 244,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.68. The firm has a market cap of C$622.46 million and a PE ratio of 5.65. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.13 and a 52-week high of C$9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$641.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$618.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Doman Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

About Doman Building Materials Group (Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.