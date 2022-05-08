Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock Position Decreased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,569,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 1,642.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,845,000 after purchasing an additional 474,722 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,077,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Donaldson by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 226,830 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on DCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 420,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,506. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average is $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

