Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Releases Earnings Results

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.87 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. 490,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $857.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DFIN shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

