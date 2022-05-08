DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Lowered to $200.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 177.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DASH. Wolfe Research cut their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of DASH opened at $72.11 on Friday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.93.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total transaction of $567,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 390,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 428,322 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,551. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 80,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,186 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 39.7% in the first quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in DoorDash by 27.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

