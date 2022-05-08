DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Lowered to $94.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.36% from the company’s previous close.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.93. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $71,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.83, for a total value of $409,950.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,322 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,551 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in DoorDash by 38.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after buying an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,230,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.