Draganfly (DPRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.
DPRO opened at $1.16 on Friday. Draganfly has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.
