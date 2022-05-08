DREP Price Reaches $1.96 on Major Exchanges (DREP)

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, DREP has traded flat against the US dollar. DREP has a market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,143.10 or 0.99990685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00029598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00099518 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.