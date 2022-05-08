Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $278.48 Million

Equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) will post $278.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $287.04 million and the lowest is $271.50 million. Duke Realty posted sales of $271.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Duke Realty by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,101,000 after acquiring an additional 143,124 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DRE traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,411,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.73. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

