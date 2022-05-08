DXdao (DXD) Price Hits $678.02 on Top Exchanges

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for about $678.02 or 0.01969399 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. DXdao has a market cap of $33.44 million and approximately $136,087.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00242231 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.13 or 0.00793344 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000444 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

