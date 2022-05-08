DXdao Price Hits $652.31 on Exchanges (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. In the last week, DXdao has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. DXdao has a market cap of $32.17 million and $161,649.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for $652.31 or 0.01934010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.00250240 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.49 or 0.00778252 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000436 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

