Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 115.98% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,382,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,119. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21.
In other Dynavax Technologies news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $227,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527. 9.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
