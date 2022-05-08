Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 115.98% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,382,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,119. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $227,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527. 9.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 406.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.