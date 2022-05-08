E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.75

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$10.75 and last traded at C$10.75, with a volume of 8336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EINC shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on E Automotive to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on E Automotive from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. ATB Capital increased their price target on E Automotive from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight Capital decreased their price target on E Automotive from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price target on E Automotive from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$581.38 million and a P/E ratio of -10.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

E Automotive Inc provides digital auction and retailing platform for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates its platforms under the EDealer and EBlock brands. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry.

