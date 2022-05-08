Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ESTE. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.36.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Earthstone Energy’s revenue was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $494,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,926.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,175. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,893 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000.

About Earthstone Energy (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.