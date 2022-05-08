Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51. Eastern has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $33.96.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

