eBoost (EBST) Price Hits $0.0060 on Exchanges

eBoost (EBST) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, eBoost has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $597,853.08 and approximately $4.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.66 or 0.00274182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00015650 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003090 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000967 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

