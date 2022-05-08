eCash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.93 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $12.93 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,715,606.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.65 or 0.00377387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00192804 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.21 or 0.00556588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038932 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,829.41 or 1.88705443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,054,198,423,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

eCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.