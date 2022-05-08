EDC Blockchain (EDC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $151,859.13 and approximately $1.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,485.64 or 0.99890397 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046746 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00019988 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001257 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001361 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

