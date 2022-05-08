Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.68.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $164.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.94 and a 200-day moving average of $210.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.01 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

