Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KGI Securities lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

BILI opened at $20.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.26. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $129.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

